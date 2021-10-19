United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

United Community Banks stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 436,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of United Community Banks worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.