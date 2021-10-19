United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 294,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.
UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
