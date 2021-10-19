United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 18.8% in September

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 294,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,515.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

