United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $194.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

