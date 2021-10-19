United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,852,892 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.84.
United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
