United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.91. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,852,892 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,397,228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

