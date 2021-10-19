UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 303,972 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $227,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.60 and a twelve month high of $433.50. The firm has a market cap of $401.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

