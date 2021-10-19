UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $424.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $433.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.64. The firm has a market cap of $400.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.