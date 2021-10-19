UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 311.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group worth $649,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $426.75. 16,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $402.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.