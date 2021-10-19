Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 464,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.