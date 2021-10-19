Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.30% of Universal worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 439.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 20.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

