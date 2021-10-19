Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Display worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average of $209.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $163.30 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

