Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.59% of Universal Insurance worth $63,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $419.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

