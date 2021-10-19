Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Financial Survey

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance 2.44% -5.30% -1.25% Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02%

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Insurance and Palomar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Palomar has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Palomar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.39 $19.10 million ($0.90) -14.90 Palomar $168.46 million 11.88 $6.26 million $0.35 225.29

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Palomar beats Universal Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

