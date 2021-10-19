Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Unum Group by 16,717.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 270,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 532,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 193,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

