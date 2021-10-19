UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $7.77

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.08. UP Fintech shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 89,481 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

