Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Sells $60,563,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00.

UPST traded down $16.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.08. 4,617,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $401.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.