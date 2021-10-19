Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 383,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of UROY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.99 million and a PE ratio of -503.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UROY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$4.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

