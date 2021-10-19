urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Sells $182,250.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $182,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley John Nattrass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00.

urban-gro stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,910. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $162.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 13.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 55.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

