Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 511,378 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.70% of Urban Outfitters worth $28,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.