Urus Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00040850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00189393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

