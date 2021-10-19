USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $18.68. USA Truck shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 178,509 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.
The firm has a market cap of $161.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
