USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.150-$6.500 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

