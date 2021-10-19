USDX (USDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004021 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006409 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

