Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $17,488.10 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $17,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,266. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Usio by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP grew its position in Usio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 885,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

