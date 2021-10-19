Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 634,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex by 145.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vaccinex by 14.3% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vaccinex by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vaccinex in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

