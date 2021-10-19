Vai Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Vai has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $123.11 million and $2.65 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 135,051,133 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

