Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.33

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and traded as high as $24.79. Valhi shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 6,606 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

