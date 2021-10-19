Validity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Validity has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $6.73 or 0.00010478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.79 or 0.00392198 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,422,572 coins and its circulating supply is 4,420,380 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.