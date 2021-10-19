Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.78% of Valley National Bancorp worth $533,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after acquiring an additional 706,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,487,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

