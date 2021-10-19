Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $39.21

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $36.23. Valneva shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 1,293 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

