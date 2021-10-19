Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 87,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 13,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $967,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,904,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.