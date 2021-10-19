Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Increased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 407.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Valvoline worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 153,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

