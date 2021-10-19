VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

