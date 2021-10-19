VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Trading Up 1.8%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.28. 79,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 111,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81.

