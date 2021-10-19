Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22,520.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

