Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $156,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 196,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,143,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

