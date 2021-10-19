Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,052,938 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.67% of Pure Storage worth $479,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.