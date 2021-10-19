Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,259,874 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.21% of CommScope worth $487,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

