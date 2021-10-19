Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.92% of Neogen worth $490,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

