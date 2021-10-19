Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 168,874 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.78% of Glacier Bancorp worth $514,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 75,327 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

