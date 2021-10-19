Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 197,806 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of Flowserve worth $496,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.3% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Flowserve by 7,575.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

NYSE FLS opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.