Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 563,363 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.81% of PacWest Bancorp worth $521,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 408,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 195.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

