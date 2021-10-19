Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 667,885 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $483,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after acquiring an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,278,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after acquiring an additional 917,930 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after buying an additional 176,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

