Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 79,080 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.28% of Quidel worth $494,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

