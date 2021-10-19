Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.58% of Pegasystems worth $519,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $129.14 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.39.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

