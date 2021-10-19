Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.44% of Balchem worth $486,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 11.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $154.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.67.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

