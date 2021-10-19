Vanguard Group Inc. Has $471.86 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of MicroStrategy worth $471,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $739.64 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $668.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

