Vanguard Group Inc. Has $480.87 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,567,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.31% of Element Solutions worth $480,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

