Vanguard Group Inc. Has $485.45 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.44% of Colfax worth $485,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Colfax by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Colfax by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,222 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,058. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

CFX opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

