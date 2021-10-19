Vanguard Group Inc. Has $491.70 Million Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,668,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.04% of PPD worth $491,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PPD by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PPD by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

