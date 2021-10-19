Vanguard Group Inc. Has $501.24 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.93% of Allison Transmission worth $501,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE ALSN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

